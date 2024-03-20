Satyavedu developments take an interesting turn

Tirupati: Amid the dissidence that prevailed among Satyavedu TDP cadre over the selection of party candidate, former MLA H Hemalatha along with her daughter and party ticket aspirant Dr Helen decided to meet the party leadership. They both met TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in Mangalagiri on Tuesday and recalled the promises given to them by the party high command.

They also mentioned their sincere allegiance to the party and about taking an active role in party activities for all these days. The party chief was requested to do justice to their family by giving the ticket to Helen. Responding positively, it was learnt that Naidu assured them of justice after getting the ground level report once again.

Needless to say here that since the party announced the ticket to YSRCP sitting MLA K Adimulam, the TDP cadres were in desperation and not moving ahead with him. He has been trying to go to the people with his followers. Helen and JD Rajasekhar who lost the 2019 election on TDP ticket were strongly expecting tickets to them. Against this backdrop, the meeting with Naidu assumed significance.

Meanwhile, another contender for party ticket JD Rajasekhar is starting his campaign from Aruru in Sri City limits to expose the problems not addressed by Adimulam during his tenure. It was learnt that Rajasekhar will have banners with the photos of both Naidu and Lokesh probably to send a message that he is not going against the party line. With this, the developments in the Satyavedu TDP wing may take an interesting turn in the coming days.