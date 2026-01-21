'Save secularism' meet tomorrow

Vijayawada: Several prominent leaders have stressed the urgent need to strongly resist systematic attacks on the constitutional and secular values of the country, stating that the protection of secularism is essential for India’s future.

A preparatory meeting for the “Save Secularism” programme on January 22 was held at Siddhartha Nagar in Vijayawada under the chairmanship of Divakar Babu, president of the Andhra Pradesh Society for Communal Harmony. Addressing the media as the chief guest, former minister Vadde Shobhanadeeswara Rao said that safeguarding the secular Constitution is not merely a political responsibility but a moral duty of every citizen.

He announced that the “Save Secularism” programme, scheduled to be held at the Vijayawada Press Club on Thursday, will be graced by Padma Shri awardee Syed Saiyidain Hamid, renowned writer, social activist for women’s rights, and former member of the Planning Commission of India, who will deliver message relevant to the present national context.

Speaking on the occasion, Golla Narayana Rao and others strongly condemned divisive forces operating in the name of religion. They asserted that democracy can no longer tolerate attempts to divide society on religious lines. They underlined that secularism is the lifeblood of the Indian Constitution and warned that weakening it would endanger national unity. They further stated that hate-based politics is increasingly being used to divert public attention from core issues and cautioned that silence in such circumstances amounts to complicity. They called upon democratic forces to raise their voices without delay.