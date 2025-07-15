Savitha seeks ‘Arogya Bala Ayur Andhra’ project

Anantapur: BC welfare, handlooms and textiles minister S Savitha paid a courtesy visit to Union AYUSH minister Prataprao Jadhav in New Delhi on Monday. During the meeting, she submitted a proposal for implementation of ‘Arogya Bala Ayur Andhra’ initiative aimed at improving the health and nutrition of students in BC welfare hostels across the state.

The proposed project focuses on providing herbal nutritional supplements to adolescent boys and girls in hostels, particularly in districts affected by malnutrition. These supplements, made from Ayurvedic herbs such as Ashwagandha, Shatavari, Brahmi, Tulsi, and Shankh Pushpi, are designed to be FSSAI-compliant and will be integrated into existing meal plans with a scientific approach.

Minister Savitha said the primary goals of the initiative are to address nutritional deficiencies, boost immunity, enhance mental development, improve concentration, and promote a health culture rooted in Ayurveda among hostel students. She added that the project aligns with the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Ayur Andhra strategy and marks a significant step toward introducing Ayurvedic nutrition into welfare hostels. The Union minister appreciated the proposal and assured all necessary support and consideration for its implementation.