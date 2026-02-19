Savitribai Phule University clinches All India Inter-University Netball women title

Vijayawada: Savitribai Phule University, Pune (Maharashtra), emerged champions of the All India Inter-University Netball Women Tournament (AIIUNBWT), winning all their league matches in the five-day competition held at Maris Stella College for Women in Vijayawada under the aegis of Krishna University, Machilipatnam.

In a thrilling and closely contested final league encounter, Savitribhai Phule University, Pune, edged past the University of Calicut, Kerala, by a razor-thin 56–55 margin to clinch the championship and lift the coveted trophy. The match kept spectators on the edge of their seats as both teams matched each other point for point throughout the four quarters. The University of Calicut secured the runners-up position with two victories — against Krishna University (Andhra Pradesh) and Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya, Durg (Chhattisgarh).

Host Krishna University finished third after registering one win over Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya, which placed fourth. Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu, Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Prof. K Ramji, Rector Prof MV Basaveswara Rao, tournament observer Dr Vishnu Chaudhary, Krishna University Sports Board Secretary and tournament organising secretary Prof Naveena Lavanya Latha, and Maris Stella College Principal Dr G. Inyasamma attended the closing ceremony as chief guests.