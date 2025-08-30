SC allows Pedda Reddy to enter Tadipatri

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has given clearance for former Tadipatri MLA K Pedda Reddy to enter the town. The court stayed the earlier orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court that had restricted his entry.

During the hearing, counsels of Pedda Reddy, Siddharth Dave, P Sudhakar Reddy, and Allanki Ramesh, argued that the TDP-led government was misusing its power by preventing him from visiting his home town. They submitted that such restrictions were arbitrary and politically motivated.

The Supreme Court questioned how anyone could stop a person from entering his own town. The bench observed that if there were concerns about law and order, the option of private security could be considered. Following this, the Court directed that police security be provided to Pedda Reddy during his visit to Tadipatri.

Pedda Reddy’s counsel informed the Court that their client was willing to bear the expenses for the required security arrangements. The order has cleared the way for Pedda Reddy to return to Tadipatri with security protection, despite attempts to restrict his movement.