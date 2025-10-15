SC certificates for Madasi Madari Kuruba community demanded

Alur: Members of the Madasi Madari Kuruba community from Alur mandal submitted a representation to BC Welfare and Handlooms & Textiles Minister Savita and Alur TDP in-charge Vaikuntham Jyothi at the R&B Guest House in Alur on Tuesday, urging immediate issuance of Scheduled Caste (SC) community certificates to eligible members.

They brought to the minister’s attention the prolonged delays caused by the revenue department in processing applications despite repeated requests.

Speaking on the occasion, Taluka Convener Kaudiki Raju and General Secretary Peddahyata Mallayya stated that thousands of people from the Madasi Madari Kuruba community across several districts of the State have been waiting for SC caste certificates for years. Due to negligence and lack of awareness among some local revenue officials, SC certificates are either delayed or incorrectly issued as Kuruba (BC.B.11), depriving eligible individuals of their rightful benefits in education, employment, and welfare schemes. The leaders appealed to the State government to issue clear directives to revenue officials to resolve the issue without further delay.

They also requested that the matter be brought to the notice of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be visiting Kurnool on October 16, to ensure a decisive government-level resolution.

The event was attended by association honorary president Ranganna, Hanumappa Bellam Raju, Endi Halli Sarpanch Sudhakar, Sharan, former Sarpanch Devendrappa, Lingamurthy, and several other community leaders.