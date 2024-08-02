SC judgement should help to uplift marginalised sections: YSRCP

Vijayawada: Former minister and YSRCP leader Audimulapu Suresh on Thursday said the Supreme Court judgment allowing states to make sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for granting quotas inside the reserved categories should be used for their upliftment but not “opportunistic politics”.

Speaking to media at YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Suresh emphasised that the YSRCP has always viewed and treated any two sub-castes within the marginalised communities like two eyes, ensuring equal attention and care.

“The YSRCP sincerely wishes that the judgment by the Supreme Court be used not for opportunistic politics but to strengthen the Scheduled Castes in a manner that ensures justice for all, adhering to the spirit of the verdict in thought, word, and deed,” Suresh said at a press conference at the party office in Tadepalli.

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict, BJP leader and Andhra Pradesh health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav termed the decision as historic. Yadav noted that justice has been served to the downtrodden sections.