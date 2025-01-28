  • Menu
SC leaders demand justice for victim

SC Associations leaders at district SP office in Tirupati on Monday

Leaders of various Scheduled castes (SC) associations including Gowdapera Chittibabu, Subbaiah and Karatapu Sudhakar Babu on Monday met Tirupati district SP Harshvardhan Raju to press for proper investigation in the case, in which a Dalit was attacked two days ago.

The leaders alleged that B Babu, who is a vendor in Tirumala, was attacked by Konisetti Ramu, who is working in TTD, and his brother Konisetti Praveen Royal made a murder attempt on Babu. The duo became angry after Babu pressed them to repay the amount they took from him, the leaders said.

The leaders along with Babu’s wife Yashoda alleged that police are trying to dilute the case and registered the case on bailable sections.

Yashoda and leaders appealed to the SP to do justice to Dalit family.

