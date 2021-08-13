SC Rly CCM inspects Vijayawada railway station

Vijayawada: SCR Chief Commercial Manager(passenger services) R Sudharsan conducted extensive inspection of Vijayawada and Rajahmundry railway stations on Thursday. At Vijayawada, Dr Sudharsan inspected the newly-opened booking office and reservation office at the cellar of railway station. He checked out the quality of food available in Jan Aahaar stall present at the northend of Platform No1. Sudharsan inspected the Central FOB and advised the staff to address the leakage issues at the earliest. He inspected cell kitchen on Platform No 6, West & South booking offices and also checked the working of pet bottle crushing machines available on the platforms. He suggested the staff to give top priority to passenger safety, cleanliness, punctuality and thorough maintenance of passenger amenities. Md Ali Khan, ACM, Vijayawada Division, Ch Suresh, Station Director, Vijayawada Station and Commercial staff accompanied the officer during the inspection. Sudharsan conducted extensive inspection of Rajahmundry Station. He inspected parking stand at main entrance, reservation office, booking office, Platform 1, 2&3, all catering stalls and water vending machines at Rajahmundry Station. He also checked the quality of food available in the catering stalls.