SC sub-categorisation only after 2026 census: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday reaffirmed the TDP-led NDA government's commitment to implementing Scheduled Castes (SC) reservation sub-categorisation on a district-wise basis, based on the 2026 census.

Addressing the Assembly, Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his pre-election promise, stating that the census will be conducted in 2026, and that the government is committed to carrying out district-wise sub-categorisation once the census report is available. However, he clarified that he cannot recommend sub-categorisation at present due to the absence of accurate census data for the state’s 26 districts.

Citing the findings of the one-man commission led by Rajiv Ranjan Mishra—appointed by the Andhra Pradesh government to study and recommend sub-categorisation measures—Naidu noted that the commission analysed 59 SC communities. He promised that no group would be disadvantaged by the proposed categorisation.

According to the commission's report, the Relli sub-group, consisting of 12 castes, was identified as the 'most backward,' followed by the Madiga sub-group with 18 castes categorised as 'backward,' while the Mala sub-group, comprising 29 castes, was considered 'relatively less backward'. The report recommended a 1% reservation for the Relli sub-group (Group 1), 6.5% for the Madiga sub-group (Group 2), and 7.5% for the Mala sub-group (Group 3). However, Naidu pointed out that these recommendations were based on 2011 census data. Expressing satisfaction that this long-pending issue, which has been debated since he first assumed office in 1995, is finally being addressed under his leadership, Naidu emphasized the unfortunate reality that even after 75 years of independence, many communities continue to face economic, social, and political disadvantages. He acknowledged the significant role played by Mandakrishna, who launched the "Madiga Dandora" movement, leading to the formation of the Justice Ramachandra Rao Commission in 1997.

However, he noted that in November 2004, the Supreme Court ruled that only Parliament had the authority to decide on sub-categorization. Later, the Usha Mehra Commission, set up by the central government, confirmed that the categorisation implemented between 2000 and 2004 had yielded positive results.

Naidu further highlighted the August 2023 ruling by a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, which upheld SC reservation sub-categorisation.

With the government’s renewed focus on sub-categorisation, Naidu reiterated that his administration remains dedicated to ensuring social justice and equitable opportunities for all SC communities.