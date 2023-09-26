Live
SC to hear Chandrababu Naidu's case on Wednesday
Supreme Court on Tuesday announced that the hearing on Naidus Special Leave petetion would be heard tomorrow in wake of holidays for the court from September 28 to October 4.
The Chief Justice of India YV Chandrachud said that the date has been fixed without the need for mention by Naidus legal team today.
The Special Leave petition has been filed seeking to quash the case filed against Naidu in tge Skill Development case.
