SC to hear Naidu's SLP petition, while ACB Court to give verdict on bail plea today

The Supreme Court will hear the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, who is seeking to quash the skill development case against him today. The bench, consisting of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi, will conduct the inquiry. During the previous hearing on the 3rd of this month, both parties presented their arguments, and the state government was instructed to submit the documents filed before the High Court.



The hearing was adjourned to the 9th, and this case will be heard as item 59 on Monday. Previously, senior advocates Harish Salve, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Siddharth yluthra represented Chandrababu Naidu, while Mukul Rohatgi and Ranjit Kumar argued on behalf of the state government. The case involves the requirement of obtaining prior permission from the Governor to register a case against Chief Ministers or individuals of similar ranks, following the inclusion of Section 17A in the Prevention of Corruption Act in July 2018. Chandrababu's lawyers argue that such permission is mandatory while government lawyers claim that there is no permission required from the governor as the case investigation started before the section 17A was enacted.

Meanwhile, the High Court will announce its verdict on the bail petitions filed against Chandrababu in the Inner Ring Road, Angallu, and Fiber Net cases and the ACB court will decide on the bail petition filed by Chandrababu in the skill development case, as well as the petition filed by the CID seeking police custody.