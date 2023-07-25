Scanty rainfall may hit kharif

Vijayawada: Despite seven weeks passed since the monsoon season started on June 1, there is no enough rainfall in many parts of the state. The state received 22 percent deficient rainfall this monsoon season. Normal rainfall is 194 mm from June 1 to July 24. But the state received only 151 mm rainfall till now. If the same situation continues for some more weeks it will lead to dry spell condition and will badly affect the agriculture sector and cultivation of crops in the kharif season.

Farmers have to suffer hardships if the deficient rainfall continues in the state.



In all, 14 districts registered deficient rainfall. Only Krishna and Alluri Sitaramaraju districts registered excess rainfall this rainy season. The Rayalaseema region received lesser rains compared to the Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Meteorological department, 14 districts have registered a deficient rainfall. Anakapalli, East Godavari, NTR district, Palnadu, Prakasam, Potti Sriramulu Nellore district and West Godavari districts in the coastal Andhra have recorded deficient rainfall. In the Rayalaseema region, Anantapur, Annamayyam, Chittoor, Kurnool, Nandyal, Sri Satyasai, Tirupati and YSR districts recorded deficient rainfall.

Tirupati district received only 77 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 160 mm from June 1 to July 24. It received 52 percent less rainfall compared to the normal rainfall.

East Godavari district registered only 194 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 292 mm rainfall since June 1 and it is 34 percent less than the normal rainfall.

Palnadu district received 30 mm deficient rainfall, Nellore district 39 percent deficient rainfall, West Godavari 30 percent deficient rainfall. Annamayya district received 35 mm deficient rainfall. It received only 87 mm rainfall against the 133 mm rainfall. Kurnool district received only 110 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 154 mm rainfall. YSR district received only 85 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 137 mm. On the other hand, only two districts recorded excess rainfall this rainy season. Krishna district recorded 381 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 270 mm. Alluri Sitaramaraju district received 450 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 368 mm.

Bapatla, BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru, Guntur, Kakinada,Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram districts received normal rainfall.