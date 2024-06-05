Scared of action AP officials go on leave

Vijayawada: Following the stellar performance of TDP JSP BJP alliance many officials who had played key role in foisting wrong cases against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and party leaders are going on leave.

Many senior officers have already applied for leave and Chief Secretary has sanctioned leave to them. Some are going abroad. It is being said that fearing action some officials have allegedly destroyed some documents.

TDP has sought details of all those who are going on leave.

Meanwhile Chief Secretary Jawahsr Reddy and DGP met Naidu ad courtesy call.

On the other hand TDP leaders are scouting for suitable place for organizing swearing in ceremony of Naidu on June 9 whe Naidu will take oath as CM for fourth time in his career.