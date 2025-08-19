Scholars affirm Agamas as divine counterpart to Vedas

Tirupati: Scholar sat the national Agama seminar held at the National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati stressed that the Agamas, much like the Vedas, are divinely revealed scriptures that give form to the divine in temples and guide rituals for the welfare of the world. The two day event began on Monday.

Speaking at the seminar, Dr Y Arunasundaram, Principal of Mylapore Sanskrit College, said the Vedas are not of human origin but revelations that mirror Indian culture. “Through the Agamas, the divine assumes form in consecrated idols, which symbolise the Supreme Being. Traditions such as Vaikhanasa, Pancharatra, Shaiva, and Tantrasara are to be regarded as equivalent to the Vedas,” he said, urging authentic research into Agamic principles.

Kuppa Shiva Subrahmanya Avadhani, Principal of the TTD Dharmagiri Veda Pathashala, underlined that while the Vedas form the root of dharma, the Agamas represent their application. “They encompass creation and dissolution, deity worship, meditation, yoga, and sacred rituals. The essence of all Agamas is the attainment of divine vision, with sacrifices, penances, and rituals serving as their extensions,” he noted.

Presiding over the inaugural event, NSU Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy said the university was established to preserve scriptures such as the Agamas through publications, conferences, and workshops. “We are now preparing to establish an Agama exhibition hall,” he announced.

Guests of honour including Prof Rajanikant Shukla, stressed that the Agamas hold profound knowledge which must be brought to light by scholars. On the occasion, 15 eminent scholars from different Agama traditions were felicitated. The seminar was convened by Prof Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharya, Head of the Agama Department, and continues with sessions exploring the significance of the Agamas in contemporary spiritual practice.