Scholars pay rich tributes to Sadhu Subrahmanya Sastry on his death anniv

Tirupati: On the occasion of the 43rd death anniversary of renowned scholar and the first Peishkar of Tirumala temple, Sri Sadhu Subrahmanya Sastry, which was observed at the Annamacharya Kala Mandiram on Tuesday, scholars from literature spectrum of society lauded his great contributions and termed them as inspiration for the youth to follow the path of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC of Sri Padmavati Women’s University Acharya Uma said that the lives of great people like Sri Sadhu Subrahmanya Sastry, who rendered invaluable service to Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swami, remain immortal.

Acharya Uma, who presided over the literary conference organised on the occasion, spoke on the topic ‘Sri Subramanya Sastry’s research’, and said that Sri Subramanya Sastry had done unique service to Swamivaru by uncovering the history of Srivari temple. The first inscription unearthed by Sri Subrahmanya Sastry states that Pallava Queen Samavai presented the silver idol of Srinivasamurthy to the temple in ninth century.

Sri Ranga Ramanujacharyulu of National Sanskrit University gave a lecture on the topic ‘Cultural Inscriptions of Tallapaka’ and said that in the 41 inscriptions of Tallapaka, the system of temples, donations given by donors, their usage, the regime of the time, priests, administrative officers, servants and other aspects were explained.

Later, Sri Sorakayala Krishna Reddy, a prominent legal researcher from Thondawada, said that it was Sri Sadhu Subrahmanya Sastry who translated the inscriptions of the Tirumala Srivari temple and spread the history of the temple and the glory of Sri Venkateswara Swamy to the world.

Pushpanjali: Earlier on the occasion of the 43rd death anniversary of Sri Sadhu Subrahmanya Sastry, Annamacharya project director Dr Akella Vibhishana Sharma paid floral tributes to his statue in front of the SVETA Bhavan in Tirupati.

Later on the occasion of Sri Gouripeddi Ramasubba Sharma’s 102nd birth anniversary, floral tributes were paid to his statue at SV Oriental College.

Sri Sastry’s daughter Girija, CBI court Judge and his grandson C N Murthy, TTD Asthana Vidwan Dr Garimella Balakrishna Prasad, Tallapaka family members Hari Narayanacharyulu, DEO Nagaraju Naidu, sub-editor of Publications Department Dr Narasimhacharya, DPP programme coordinator Kokila, other officers and students participated.