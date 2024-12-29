Scholarships to be distributed to students today

Vijayawada: On Sunday, December 29, 2024, under the joint auspices of ‘Krishnadevaraya Aid for Poor and Underprivileged - Guntur and “Krishnadevaraya Educational Progressive As-sociation (KEPA) - Tenali,’ scholarships worth Rs 16 lakh will be distributed to 341 underprivileged students who have demonstrated exceptional academic performance.

Out of this, Rs 3 lakh contributed by Tulasi Seeds through Krishnadevaraya Aid for Poor and Underprivileged, will be awarded to 60 meritorious students from economically weaker sections.

This programme will commence at 2 pm at the Tenali Ra-makrishna Kavi Kala Kshetram in Tenali. The event’s chief guest, Tulasi Group Chairman Tulasi Ramachandra Prabhu, will grace the occasion and present the scholarships, ac-cording to Tulasi Group Managing Director Tulasi Yogish Chandra.