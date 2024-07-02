School bus collides with lorry in Nellore, 15 children injured

A tragic road accident took place in Sripotti Sriramulu Nellore district, as a school bus was hit by a lorry resulting in the death of the cleaner and leaving 15 children injured. The incident occurred at Kavali, sending shockwaves through the community.

The injured children were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, while the parents of the students rushed to the scene upon receiving the distressing news.

Police officers also arrived at the accident site to examine the situation and gather evidence.