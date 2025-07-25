  • Menu
School bus plunges into fields in Anantapur, no casualties

Highlights

In a fortunate turn of events, a private school bus carrying approximately 20 students in Anantapur district narrowly avoided a serious accident while...

In a fortunate turn of events, a private school bus carrying approximately 20 students in Anantapur district narrowly avoided a serious accident while navigating near Palthur in Vidapanakal mandal.

The incident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to evade a lorry approaching from the opposite direction.

Fortunately, the bus veered off course and collided with the fields, resulting in no injuries among the students.

Witnesses reported that there was a collective sigh of relief as everyone on board emerged unscathed from the frightening experience.

