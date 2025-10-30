School students reach out to visually-challenged artistes

Visakhapatnam: In a generous gesture, school students came forward to contribute Rs.4.20 lakh to visually-challenged artistes.

A team of 13 visually-challenged artistes from Simhachalam presented a concert at the School of Wonder Kids.

Moved by their performance, the students came forward to do their part to the visually-challenged team of artistes led by Y Amminaidu.

A cheque for the amount was formally presented at the school campus to the artistes. TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivas Rao presented the cheque to the team in the presence of school chairperson Malla Ramu Naidu, director M. Vanisri and teachers.

Speaking on the occasion, Malla Ramu Naidu expressed gratitude to all the children and their parents for their generous contributions and appreciated the teachers for their efforts in motivating the students towards the noble cause.