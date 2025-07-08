Schools facing space problem hope to relocate

Eluru: District collector K Vetriselvi said that the Mega Parents-Teachers Meet planned by the state government should also be organised in all private schools in the district. She convened a meeting with the management of private schools at the Collectorate here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the state government has initiated the Mega Parents-Teacher Meeting (PTM) as part of the reforms in the education sector and that the Mega PTM 2.0 programme is being organised in all government, private aided, private unaided and junior colleges across the state on July 10.

The programme will be organised in 1,810 government and 558 private schools in the district, a total of 2,368 schools, and 140 junior colleges. The management of private schools should be partners in this programme to make this programme successful.

Steps should be taken to ensure that the students prepare invitations for the programmes to be held on that day and send them to parents and dignitaries.

First, the students should welcome the parents and dignitaries, organise a salute to the mother to convey the importance of the mother, perform cultural programmes, and conduct a photo session with students and teachers.

They should plant saplings with the students in the school premises and take steps to ensure that the students protect the planted saplings for three months.

Green passports would be provided to the students who plant saplings. They should organise interactive sessions on mental health, awareness on cybercrime, anti-drug awareness messages, and child progress.

Private school managements should take steps to organise Mega PTM in their other branches in the district as well, and it should be held in a festive atmosphere rather than as a formality, and schools that do not have a large space should hold it outside in a spacious area. Private school managements should upload photos and videos of not more than 30 seconds of Mega PTM events held in their schools on the Leap app.

District Education Officer Venkata Lakshmamma, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan APO Pankaj Kumar, owners and staff of private schools participated in the meeting.