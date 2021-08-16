Schools reopened after a long gap in Prakasam

Ongole: The government and aided schools are reopened in the Prakasam district after a long gap, in this academic year on Monday.

Following the government orders, 4553 schools in the district opened gates for the 502458 students while 21460 teachers made sure everything ready for the classes. The DEO VS Subbarao already instructed the headmasters to run the primary schools from 09.00 AM to 03.30 PM while the upper primary and high schools are opened from 09.00 AM to 04.00 PM, strictly following the COVID protocols, including thermal scanning, physical distance and sanitizing hands.

Though the government ordered to restrict only 20 pupils for a class room, only a few of the students turned up for the offline classes, the DEO Subbarao told The Hans India. He said that they are distributing the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka in one school in each mandal, in each assembly constituency and reopening the schools where Nadu Nadu works are completed, from Monday. He said that the local MLAs, other public representatives and officials will participate in the program for the next fortnight.

The DEO announced that the shift system for the classes and other arrangements will be decided based on the turnout of students to the schools in the coming days, by giving utmost priority to their health and safety.