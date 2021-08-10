Schools to reopen from August 16 in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: All schools in Andhra Pradesh will reopen from August 16. Schools were closed since March this year as the State saw a surge in Covid-19 cases. Following the first wave, schools had reopened in a phased manner. In November, classes 9 and 10 began and gradually, a few months later, in January and February, classes commenced for the other classes.



Minister for Education A Suresh said the schools will function following Covid guidelines as per normal schedule of working hours. He said a Parliamentary panel headed by MP Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe had recommended reopening of the schools citing academic loss for the students. The panel recommended that the schools should reopen soon with proper measures. He said vaccination has been completed for 95 percent of the teachers.

The minister made it clear that orders were issued to private educational institutions not to conduct online classes. Classes will commence for all sections as per normal timings.

While the State government has given its approval for reopening of schools for Intermediate students, schools must ensure that all preventive measures and guidelines are followed as part of the reopening process.