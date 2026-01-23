Scientist receives NESA fellowship award

Tirupati: Dr Chand Basha Davuljigari, Principal Scientist at Pathgene Health Care Pvt Ltd., Tirupati, has been honoured with the prestigious National Environmental Science Academy (NESA) Fellowship Award-2025.

This award was presented during the inaugural ceremony of the National Conference on Environmental Stewardship for Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Change Mitigation (ESSACCM-2026) at the ICAR-Research Complex for Eastern Region (ICAR-RCER), Patna, Bihar on Thursday.

The NESA Fellowship is among the highest accolades of the Academy, bestowed upon scientists who have demonstrated exceptional contributions to environmental science for over a decade. Dr Davuljigari was recognised for his research over the past 10 years, particularly at the vital intersection between environmental pollution and human health.