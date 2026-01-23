  1. Home
Scientist receives NESA fellowship award

  • Created On:  23 Jan 2026 8:32 AM IST
Scientist receives NESA fellowship award
Tirupati: Dr Chand Basha Davuljigari, Principal Scientist at Pathgene Health Care Pvt Ltd., Tirupati, has been honoured with the prestigious National Environmental Science Academy (NESA) Fellowship Award-2025.

This award was presented during the inaugural ceremony of the National Conference on Environmental Stewardship for Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Change Mitigation (ESSACCM-2026) at the ICAR-Research Complex for Eastern Region (ICAR-RCER), Patna, Bihar on Thursday.

The NESA Fellowship is among the highest accolades of the Academy, bestowed upon scientists who have demonstrated exceptional contributions to environmental science for over a decade. Dr Davuljigari was recognised for his research over the past 10 years, particularly at the vital intersection between environmental pollution and human health.

National Environmental Science AcademyNESA Fellowship Award 2025Dr Chand Basha Davuljigarienvironmental pollution and human healthsustainable agriculture and climate change
