SCR announces four special trains from Secunderabad to Tirupati

The Railway Department has given another good news to the devotees of Tirumala. In view of the rush of passengers, South Central Railway has decided to run more special trains and announced four special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati through Kazipet.

Special train (No.07469) will leave Secunderabad at 05.50 pm on August 11 and 13 and reach Tirupati railway station at 07.20 am the next day. Also, a special train (No.07470) will depart from Tirupati at 08.15 hrs on August 12 and 14 and reach Secunderabad railway station at 08.20 hrs on the next day.

These special trains will halt at Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Cheerala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta railway stations. These trains will have AC 2 tier, AC 3 tier, sleeper class, and second general class coaches.