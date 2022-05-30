SCR bags 5 performance efficiency shields

Vijayawada (NTR District): South Central Railway bagged five all India performance efficiency shields, the highest among all zones across Indian Railways at 67th Railway Week awards function held at Railway Auditorium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

In recognition of the exceptional performance displayed by the zone during the last year, the SCR has been bestowed with all India performance efficiency shields for security, comprehensive health care, civil engineering, stores and civil engineering (construction) departments. Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the shields. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Railway Board VK Tripathi and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Vaishnaw stressed on the transformation of Indian Railways for better future, which would help in the growth of Indian economy to attain new heights. The minister suggested for rapid absorption of technology for upgrading rolling stock, construction works, safety and cyber security.

Stressing on the importance of investment for the development of Railways, he said that the Government is making efforts to increase the investment in Railways since 2014 and this year it has reached Rs 1,37,000 crore. He also informed that with a view to prioritising projects under the PM Gati Shakti Scheme, the Ministry of Railways has set up a new directorate under the Railway Board.

Earlier, VK Tripathi in his welcome address spoke about the transformational development happening in the Indian Railways in recent days. Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (in-sharge) along with the concerned Principal Heads of Departments—Raja Ram (Security Shield); V Sudhakar Rao (Stores Shield); Sanjiv Agarwal (Civil Engineering Shield); Amit Goel (Civil Engineering Construction Shield) and Dr CK Venkateswarlu (Comprehensive Health Care Shield) received the shields.