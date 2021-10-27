SCR officials pledge to eradicate corruption

Vijayawada: South Central Railway Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan administered the integrity pledge virtually to officers and staff on eradication of corruption in all spheres of public life while inaugurating the Vigilance Awareness Week (October 26 to November 1) here on Tuesday.



The officers and staff of the division resolved to follow probity and rule of law in all walks of life, to neither take nor offer bribe, to perform all tasks in an honest and transparent manner, to act in public interest, to lead by example exhibiting integrity in personal behaviour.

The Vigilance Awareness Week is observed to coincide with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel on October 31 who is credited with the setting up of administrative structure of the Government of India post-Independence.

The objective of the Vigilance Awareness Week is to promote integrity and probity in public life, generate public awareness and publicise the adverse impact of corruption and to bring down the menace of corruption to zero.

The theme for the current year's Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) is "Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance with Integrity". A week-long special drive will be undertaken to create awareness among the public in general and the staff in particular against corruption by launching campaign through posters and personal counselling by vigilance officials at important public and staff contact areas in the field. The week-long events include seminars/workshops/sensitization programmes for SCR employees.

The VAW programmes will be concluded on November 1 with sensitisation programme to be held virtually with the participation of contractors/vendors and customers to create awareness on grievances related to vigilance.