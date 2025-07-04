SC/ST Atrocity case against SI demanded

Ongole: Dalit organisations, including Madiga Samkshema Porata Samithi, Dalit Hakkula Porata Samithi, and others, demanded that the government register an SC/ST Atrocity Case against the suspended Excise SI Simon, for intimidating, abusing based on caste, and using derogatory language against Excise CI Talluri Aruna Kumari.

MSPS state president Kommu Sujan Madiga, DHPS state president Neelam Nagendra Rao, and others explained that Simon, who is working as an SI in the excise department at Podili, abused his woman superior officer, CI Talluri Aruna Kumari, based on caste, intimidated her, and used foul language against her. They said that they submitted a complaint on the incident to the District Prohibition and Excise Officer Ayesha Begum, with a request for action against the officer, and booking a case for his abusive behaviour against a Dalit officer.

The Dalit leaders thanked the government for suspending Simon from duties after the preliminary inquiry and demanded the registration of the SC/ST Atrocity case against the suspended officer, as criminal charges are necessary to prevent similar incidents. The Dalit leaders made it clear that they will continue to monitor the case and expect the government to register a criminal case under the SC/ST Atrocity Act, complete a departmental inquiry, and implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.