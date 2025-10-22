SC/ST backlog posts will be filled soon: Dola

Kanigiri: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy announced that vacant SC and ST backlog posts will be filled shortly. On Tuesday, the minister and MLA Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy participated in several inauguration ceremonies for development works in the Kanigiri constituency. At Kancherlavarippalle, he opened a new SC hostel built at a cost of Rs 69.85 lakh and launched science labs, computer labs, a library, and a playground constructed under the PM Shri Scheme worth Rs 69.70 lakh. He also inaugurated the modernised SC-2 Hostel in Kanigiri, upgraded it to Rs 25 lakh, and distributed free sewing machines to women.

Speaking at the tailoring machines distribution programme, Minister Swamy highlighted the coalition government’s achievements, stating that all promises, including Talliki Vandanam, Deepam, and Stree Sakthi, have been implemented. He emphasised that 16000 teacher positions were filled through Mega DSC, with annual recruitments planned. The minister credited CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Lokesh for bringing Google to Visakhapatnam, enhancing national recognition. Criticising YSRCP’s opposition, he asserted that people no longer believe their falsehoods.

MLA Ugra Narasimha Reddy mentioned the ongoing free sewing machine training for women’s economic empowerment.