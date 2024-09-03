SDRF teams rescue 100 people

Eluru: The services of the State Disaster Response Force are invaluable in preventing loss of life during natural calamities. Due to the recent heavy rains in the district, many villages have been submerged.



In Nuzvid Rural and Agiripalli mandals of Nuzvid constituency the rain water reached to dangerous level in some areas. The district administration prepared SDRF teams in advance, anticipating the impact of heavy rain and saved lives.

As many as 100 people trapped in heavy rainwater in Nuzvid constituency were shifted to safer places by SDRF personnel in boats. Collector K Vetri Selvi and SP K Pratap Siva Kishore said that the services of SDRF personnel are commendable during natural calamities as they save people’s lives without even caring for their own lives.