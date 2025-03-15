Sea of Jana Sena supporters converge at Chitrada village

Pithapuram (Kakinada District) : Chitrada village of Pithapuram mandal in Kakinada district turned into a sea of Jana Sena supporters as the party celebrated its 12th anniversary with a large public meeting titled ‘Jayaketanam.’

The event witnessed a massive turnout of party workers and mega fans from across the two Telugu States, other States and abroad. The event underscored Jana Sena’s organisational strength and the unwavering support it enjoys in the region, further solidifying its growing political presence.

With Jana Sena achieving a 100% strike rate in all the constituencies it contested in the 2024 elections, the event carried significant political momentum.

The influx of attendees led to heavy traffic congestion in several areas, including the Kakinada-Pithapuram and Kathipudi-Pithapuram routes. The event was meticulously planned under the supervision of the party’s Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar, along with Minister Kandula Durgesh, MLC Hariprasad and MP Tangella Uday Srinivas.

The scale of the arrangements in Pithapuram left everyone in awe. The gathering was strategically planned in a private layout in Chitrada village, with seating arrangements for nearly two lakh attendees. The three entrance gates were named after historical figures: Pithapuram Raja Surya Rao Bahadur, educationist Malladi Satyalignam Nayakar, and philanthropist Dokka Seethamma.

Seven grand galleries were erected, alongside nine designated parking areas. To ensure clear visibility for all attendees, 20 large LED screens were installed throughout the venue and outside. The stage was beautifully decorated with the theme ‘Thank You, Pithapuram.’ Over 1,700 police personnel were deployed for security, and 500 Jana Sena volunteers accompanied them. Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar personally monitored the meeting arrangements.

For security, Jana Sena set up 75 CCTV cameras across the venue, with 10 to 15 drones monitoring key areas, including national highways and access routes. A dedicated control room was established to analyse security footage in real-time.

To accommodate the massive gathering, the party arranged food, drinking water and snacks for leaders, party workers and fans. Several food counters were set up at strategic locations, including Dharmavaram Cold Storage, Yanam Road, and Annavaram Y Junction under the supervision of Jana Sena MLAs. Additionally, over 20 ambulances and five medical teams were deployed for emergency medical support.

A helipad was constructed just 500 metres from the main stage to facilitate the arrival of key leaders.

East Godavari has been a sentimental stronghold for Jana Sena’s political journey. Party chief Pawan Kalyan initiated several significant movements from this region, including the 2019 ‘Rythu Sowbhagya Deeksha’ in Kakinada and his 2021 protest in Rajamahendravaram, where he filled potholes to highlight poor road conditions. In 2022, during the ‘Tenant Farmers Assurance Yatra’ in Mandapeta, he distributed financial aid from his funds to farmers’ families.

Ahead of the 2024 elections, his ‘Varahi Yatra’ focused extensively on the Godavari districts, where he boldly claimed that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) would not secure a single seat in the region, a statement that the voters ultimately validated.