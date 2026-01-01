City cops on their toes to rein in New Year revelry

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has imposed series of strict regulations to ensure public safety and prevent untoward incidents during the New Year celebrations. The directions were issued during a high-level video conference with senior and field-level officers held at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills on Wednesday.

The Commissioner clarified that all New Year events and parties were permitted only until 1 am. Any violation of these time limits or the misuse of sound systems will result in immediate legal action. Furthermore, the sale of liquor through “backdoor” methods after the permitted hours has been strictly prohibited, with violators set to face severe penalties. To combat the menace of drunk driving, the police have deployed special enforcement teams across 120 strategic locations in the city. These checks are scheduled to begin at 7 pm on New Year’s Eve and will continue throughout the first week of January. Citizens, particularly the youth, have been advised to refrain from rash driving and triple riding. The Commissioner urged party-goers to utilise cabs or designated drivers if they have consumed alcohol.

In a stern warning to transport service providers, the police stated that cab or auto drivers refusing rides or demanding excessive charges will be booked under the Motor Vehicles Act. Residents can report such grievances or any other safety concerns via WhatsApp on 94906 16555.

Beyond enforcement, Sajjanar encouraged police personnel to embrace the spirit of goodwill. He suggested that officers welcome the New Year by visiting and celebrating with residents of orphanages, old-age homes, and hospitals, describing it as a more meaningful way to start the year.