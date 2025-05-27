Search operates continues for missing youths in Godavari river

The search continues for eight youths who went missing while bathing in the Godavari River near Mummidivaram. A body has been recovered and identified as Vadde Mahesh. The remaining seven youths are still unaccounted for as rescue efforts persist.

The group of friends had gathered for a celebration following the menstruation ceremony of Prema Jyothi, daughter of Sri Lankan couple Kondepudi Nagaraju and Chinnari, which took place in K. Gangavaram mandal. After an evening of festivities hosted by her brother Polishetty Abhishek, 11 friends decided to take a dip in the Gautami Godavari.

Tragedy struck when one of the young men drowned while trying to swim further into the river. In a desperate attempt to rescue him, three others also found themselves in trouble, leading to a chain of drowning. Two additional friends entered the water, but all eight were ultimately swept away. The only survivors, Dasari Karunakumar (17), Medisetty Charanrohit (20), and Kanikella Suresh (19) from Kakinada, managed to reach safety and raised the alarm.

Local residents responded quickly to the emergency, and police, led by District SP B. Krishna Rao, along with special teams, commenced a search operation using motor boats. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been deployed to aid in the efforts.

The missing individuals include: Sabita Kranthi Emmanuel (19), Sabita Pal (18), Thathipudi Nitish (18), Elumarthi Sai (18) from Jagannathapuram in Kakinada, Rohit (18) from Mandapet, Elipay Mahesh (14) from Sri Lanka, and brothers Vadde Mahesh (16) and Vadde Rajesh (14) from Erragaruvu in I. Polavaram Mandal. With one body recovered, officials remain committed to finding the others. The families of the youths are experiencing profound grief during this difficult time.