Seasonal categories witness rise in quick commerce platform

Visakhapatnam: While essential supplies form a part of daily orders, the quick commerce platform witnesses a significant growth in lifestyle and seasonal categories.

With ice creams and Indian sweets growing by 112 per cent over the past year, the recent survey in Visakhapatnam reflects the city’s growing comfort with on-demand ordering.

In the last six months, dairy products emerged as the top-most ordered category in the city by the quick commerce platform Instamart. They included curd, full cream, toned milk, and paneer. This was followed by other essential supplies.

However, during the wedding season, the survey indicated that many relied on the quick commerce platform for beauty and grooming products, while munchies and snacks during monsoon season.

Meanwhile festival season saw a significant spike in placing orders for fruits and vegetables, pooja essentials and cooking supplies. However, late-night orders are also on the rise to meet hunger cravings.