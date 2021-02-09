SEB seizes 2176 smuggled liquor bottles in Kurnool

Kurnool: The cops of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) have seized 2176 smuggled, Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL), bottles at border check posts across the district. In a press release on Tuesday the authorities have stated that in the wake of gram panchayat elections going on in Andhra Pradesh, vehicle checking has been intensified across the district.

On Tuesday the cops have seized, 2176 liquor bottles of various brands. In addition to the NDPL the cops have also seized, 1682 ghutka packets, 133 liters of country made liquor, 15 liters of toddy and 13 vehicles used to transport the products. Even, 4445 liters of jaggery wash was also destroyed during the raids conducted at the illicit manufacturing liquor units.



With regard to the transportation of liquor and ghutka packets, the cops have arrested 30 people and filed 30 cases.