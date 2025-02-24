Sec’bad Cantt residents battle over water woes

Hyderabad: With the arrival of summer, once again, residents of Secunderabad Cantonment are grappling with an unprecedented water crisis, with many areas receiving water supply only once in five days and that too at very low pressure. In that regard, a few residents of Cantonment submitted a representation letter to Secunderabad Cantonment Board CEO Madhukar Naik and urged him to take immediate steps to resolve this pressing issue.

Residents pointed out that the Cantonment Board is supplying 50 lakh to 60 lakh gallons of water per day (lgpd) to the consumers but it is not sufficient. “Slowly, drinking water issues were coming back to normal, as we used to receive water once in three days. But now, we are back to square one, especially in Ward-5, where the residents are receiving water once in four or five days, and that also in insufficient quantity, which is causing hardship to the consumers,” they said.

Telukunta Satish Gupta, a social activist, and a resident of Secunderabad Cantonment, said, “Whenever we complained to the officials regarding the water issue they only give false promises. Every summer we face severe water issues and no action plan has been prepared to overcome the water crisis. It would be better if this summer, concerned officials take immediate steps to resolve this pressing issue.”