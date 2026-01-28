Secretariat CSO Mallikarjuna Rao gets meritorious service medal

Vijayawada: Polavarapu Venkata Sesha Naga Mallikarjuna Rao, assistant commandant in the Andhra Pradesh Special Protection Force (APSPF), has been honoured with the Medal for Meritorious Service (commonly referred to as the Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service) by the Central government on Republic Day.

Currently serving as chief security officer at the Secretariat, Mallikarjuna Rao hails from Gudlavalleru in Krishna district. He completed his schooling in Gudivada and higher education in Vijayawada. His career began in 1989 with training in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Kulu, Himachal Pradesh, followed by postings in Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

In September 1993, he joined APSPF on permanent deputation from ITBP. Over 36 years, he has served in diverse units, including DG SPF Headquarters (Hyderabad), AP High Court, Tirumala, airports in Vijayawada and Rajahmundry and various power plants and security roles.

He also held administrative positions such as drawing and disbursing officer in the Vijayawada Zone.

His exemplary service has earned him 27 cash rewards, 17 good service entries, 8 commendations, 4 appreciations, and state honours like the 2006 AP Police Seva Medal and 2013 AP Uttama Seva Medal.

The APSPF leadership, officers, and Secretariat staff congratulated him on this prestigious national recognition for his dedication and long-standing contributions to security and public service.