Secunderabad- Tirupati Vande Bharat express train receives a warm welcome in Tirupati

The Vande Bharat Express train launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Secunderabad at 12 noon on Saturday reached Tirupati at 10.40 pm and received a grand welcome. Tirupati MP Maddela Gurumurthy and MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy traveled to Tirupati from Srikalahasti.



Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Collector Venkataramana Reddy, SP Parameswar Reddy, Railway DRM Venkataramana Reddy, ADM Suryanarayana, Sr. DCM Prashant and others welcomed the trains at Tirupati railway station. Cultural programs were arranged at Tirupati station under the leadership of TTD. As part of the trial run on the first day, the railway authorities provided free travel to many students and employees.

Along with many students from Tirupati, railway employees, public representatives and district officials went to Nellore by passenger train on Saturday and from there traveled to Tirupati by Vande Bharat train. The trial run of this train will continue for two more days. Officials said that the regular service will start after that. It will leave Tirupati for Secunderabad at 3 pm on Sunday.