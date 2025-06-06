Security lapse led to Bengaluru stampede: CPI Narayana

Tirupati: CPI national secretary K Narayana blamed the police for security lapse, which resulted in stampede in the cricket stadium in Bengaluru claiming the lives innocent youth.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, Narayana said it was most unfortunate that innocent people lost their lives in the stampede occurred in IPL victory rally and expressed his condolence on behalf of the communist party.

‘Sadly, security officials focused more on going around the leaders, ignoring safety and security of the people.’ Suggesting taking stern measures to avoid such tragic incidents in future, he demanded the Karnataka government to provide relief and support to the bereaved families.

Reacting to CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks against communists, he said such remarks are highly objectionable and Naidu made these remarks only to please the BJP. It is not desirable on the part of CM Naidu, who forgotten that communist parties came to his rescue when he faced crisis, he said and added that changing his stand for his survival is not good. On the peace talks with Naxals, Narayana said the Union government is ready to talk with terrorists but not with Naxals. Fighting for ideology for the welfare of poor, he added.