SEEDAP celebrates Alumni Meet 2023

Visakhapatnam: The education system in the state has transformed completely and it is now on a par with international standards, observed Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar.

Taking part in the ‘Alumni Meet 2023’ organised by Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP), the MLA said the department of skills and training empowered scores of students with skill sets.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari exhorted the students to utilise the platform provided by SEEDAP and get placements in reputed companies. Speaking on the occasion, Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy aspires to transform the landscape of the education system in Andhra Pradesh.

So far, 1.34 lakh youths were trained under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) in the state.

Placement linked training programmes were given in 30 sectors, and 90,000 youths got placements. Exhorting students to get equipped with required skills to suit industry needs, advisor to the Government of AP (Skill Training and Job Fair) G Sreedhar Reddy said the training provided was a step beyond providing skills to students. Later, he requested motivational speaker and founder of Medha Language Theatre A Chiranjeevi to provide communication and personality development training to aspirants at DDU-GKY training centres.

Chairman of APSSDC K Ajay Reddy, chairman of SEEDAP S Syam Prasad Reddy, project director of DRDA Shobha Rani, among others, participated.