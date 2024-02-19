SEIL bags Platinum Benchmarking Award

Live
Nellore: SEIL Energy India Limited, leading independent power producer, has once again bagged ‘Platinum Benchmarking Award (PBA)’ from the Forum Behavioural Safety for excellence in ‘Occupational safety and Health’ under corporate segment.
This marks the fifth consecutive year that SEIL has received this honor. This award was presented at 8th national conference held at IIM Mumbai on February 16.
In a press note released here on Sunday, SEIL Energy Limited CEO Raghav Trivedi congratulated the HSC team for winning the award. He said that his organisation was committed to providing safe and healthy workplace for our employees and stake holders. He detailed that SEIL has been implementing BBS programme since 2018 and continuously improving the score year after year thereby setting new benchmarks in safety.