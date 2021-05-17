Self-confidence is more powerful than medicine

Vijayanagaram: Woman warrior of Andhra Pradesh, Superintendent of Police B Raja Kumari who has been extending support to different sections of the society since last year won Covid battle within a week.

During her one year of awareness campaign wherein she toured every corner of the district, visited Covid care centres, quarantine centres, hospitals and spoke to the patients instilled confidence and courage to fight the pandemic.

She never felt that some catastrophe had struck her. As she tested positive, she went into home quarantine, started doing yoga, walking, and a few other physical exercises to keep her body fit to fight the virus.

In addition, timely intake of medicines and healthy food started showing results and in just one week. She said she felt that it was like just any other virus and she would be back to work soon.

The only precaution she took was to keep the children away from her until she tested negative. In about one week's time, she regained her sense of taste. Not just that, she adopted another method to keep her mind preoccupied by participating in a wireless set conference with her staff and issued necessary instructions. This made her and her staff forget that she was down with Covid-19.

Keep your mind fully occupied and never lose confidence, follow doctor's instructions and even though you may not feel like eating, don't compromise on a healthy diet and exercises and you would be back to normal, she said.