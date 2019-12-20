Semi X-mas celebrated at St Theresa College in Eluru

Eluru: Semi-Christmas celebrations were conducted on a high note at the St Theresa College for Women here on Wednesday. The students of the college exhibited a play about the birth of Jesus Christ and about the festival.

The college superior Rev Sister Lurthu Mary conveyed Christmas greetings to the students on the occasion. Father Balaraju who was present as chief guest on the occasion, explained the significance of the festival to the students.

Christmas brings joy and peace to entire world and the festival was not restricted to Christians only, he added. The students presented various cultural programmes on the occasion.