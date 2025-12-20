Seminar, exhibition mark ‘Nat’l Energy Conservation Week’

Visakhapatnam: Marking the ‘National Energy Conservation Week’, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway organised several events such as a seminar, an exhibition and a host of awareness campaigns.

As part of the weeklong observance, the division conducted extensive awareness campaigns, including display of banners, posters, stickers, and rallies featuring energy-saving slogans at various railway stations and locations.

These initiatives were taken up under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Lalit Bohra.

An exhibition at the DRM office showcased innovative energy conservation techniques adopted by the division, such as automated lighting for offices and residences, solar-powered streetlights, energy-efficient BLDC fans, remote-sensing lighting systems, LED lights and inverter-type air conditioning systems.

In his address, Lalit Bohra urged officials to explore innovative uses of abundant natural resources like solar and wind energy.

Emphasising sustainable practices, he advocated moving beyond conventional solar panels toward cost-effective solutions like timer-equipped LED lights and called for collective efforts to reduce energy consumption and optimise resources.

The seminar was attended by K Rama Rao, ADRM (Operations), MSN Murthy, senior divisional electrical engineer (General), and other officers and supervisors. Murthy gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on energy conservation, covering renewable and non-renewable sources, cost efficiencies, eco-friendly measures and energy-efficient fittings implemented across Waltair Division.