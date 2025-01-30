Live
Just In
Seminar held on ‘Indian Constitution- A Living Document’
- The seminar was organised by Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Republic Day
- Two books ‘Constitution of India (Telugu)’ and ‘The Life of Dr BR Ambedkar were released
Vijayawada : MLC KS Lakshmana Rao, national working president of All India Lawyers Union (AILU) Sunkara Rajendra Prasad and South Central Zone Insurance Employees Federation (SCZIEF) joint secretary G Kishore Kumar took part in a seminar on ‘Indian Constitution – A Living Document’ here late on Tuesday. The seminar was organised by Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Republic Day.
Speaking on the occasion, Sunkara Rajendra Prasad explained that the Constitution was framed after studying various Constitutions across the world while reflecting the aspirations of the people who participated in the Freedom Struggle. He highlighted that the constitution has played a crucial role in fostering unity in diversity within Indian culture.
Kishore Kumar said that the federal system has strengthened the country, paving the way for the nation’s progress as a Union of States. The Constitution upholds secularism and equality in economic, social, and political spheres. He emphasised that natural resources and basic infrastructure should remain under government control. He also reminded that both citizens and rulers have the responsibility to uphold the rights and duties as enshrined in the Constitution.
On the occasion, two books ‘Constitution of India (Telugu)’ and ‘The Life of Dr BR Ambedkar with some of his rare photographs’ authored by MLC KS Lakshmana Rao were released. Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union leader Dr Ch Kaladhar presided over the meeting. Union leader EV Tulasi Rao and NMK Prasad also spoke.
ICEU Divisional, Branch leaders, LIC Cl-1 Officers, Development Officers, Agents, the leaders and employees from several organisations participated.