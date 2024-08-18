Live
Seminar held on unemployment causes, solutions
Insurance Corporation Employees Union along with DYFI and SFI organised a state- level seminar on the topic ‘unemployment- causes and solutions’ in Visakhapatnam.
Speaking on the occasion, president of South Central Zone Insurance Employees Federation P Satish said that the unemployment rate may drive away the rulers as it is like a time bomb.
Students are the power houses with fresh minds with energy and they need to be directed on to a right path, Satish said.
Sharing her views, retired Professor K Padma said there’s a lot of gap between capabilities of the youth and the courses taught in institutions as the skills are not matching with industry requirements and hence the youth is exploring self-employment, while many remain unemployed.
Among others, M Kameshwari, president of ICEU, G Varaprasad, general secretary, ICEU, LJ Naidu and general secretary, SFI, Santosh participated.