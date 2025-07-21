Seminar held on working procedure of trolley

Visakhapatnam: The engineering department of Waltair Division conducted a seminar on the working procedure of push trolley, motor trolley, and moped trolley here on Sunday at Divisional P-Way Training Centre.

The event brought together track maintainers, trolley operators, and key engineering staff for a comprehensive session on safety protocols, operational rules, and best practices.

Senior divisional engineers B Sai Raju and B Naveen Raju and other officials KGP Babu Rao, NK Singh briefed safe operational modules.

B Naveen Raju presented guidelines on rules for push, motor, and moped trolleys in both plain and ghat sections. Urged trolley men to thoroughly understand all regulations before operating and to ensure all equipment, including breaks and working timetables, are inspected prior to use.

He emphasised the importance of taking block protection, especially at vulnerable locations, for both push and motor trolley.

B Sai Raju shared personnel experiences and strictly advised to handle trolleys with a qualified crew of four, with the head trolleyman’s instructions being paramount.

Use of mobile phones on the track is prohibited, except for the head trolley man taking position reports at stations, he added. He reminded all staff to remain vigilant and prioritise safety at all times during trolley operations.

Later, the senior divisional engineers along with other engineers inspected the model room, model track, anddemo track of the training institute accompanied by the Principal M Sathyanarayana.