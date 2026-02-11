Senior citizens told to stay alert for cyber frauds

Vijayawada: Sub-Inspector G Vijaya Lakshmi of the Vijayawada City Cyber Crime Police Station on Tuesday cautioned senior citizens to remain vigilant against rising cyber frauds, online scams and so-called “digital arrest” threats, stating that awareness and timely verification are the strongest safeguards to protect their hard-earned savings.

She was speaking at an awareness session on ‘Cyber Safety for Senior Citizens’ organised during the members’ meeting of the Association of Retired IOB Employees (ARISE), Vijayawada region, held here. SI Vijaya Lakshmi, along with Sub-Inspector G Rama Krishna, explained in detail the modus operandi of cyber criminals and outlined preventive measures to avoid online frauds, phishing, fake calls, suspicious links and impersonation scams.

The meeting was conducted under the leadership of ARISE Vijayawada Region Assistant General Secretary Kondaviti Venkateswara Rao. As part of the programme, Indian Overseas Bank retired Deputy General Manager S Venkateswara Prasad garlanded the portrait of IOB founder chairman M Ct M Chidambaram Chettiyar (late) on the occasion of the bank’s 90th Foundation Day.

Around 80 ARISE members from Vijayawada, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Eluru and Machilipatnam attended the meeting. ARISE Joint General Secretary Balagangadhara Tilak Kodali informed the gathering that the long-pending MC Singla case on pension updation was heard by the Supreme Court on February 5 and the next hearing is scheduled for February 18.