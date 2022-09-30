Senior journalist Gopal Reddy dies in road mishap

Tirupati: A senior journalist Mabbu Gopal Reddy (75) met with an accident on the first ghat road while he was returning from Tirumala after coverage of Brahmotsavams on Wednesday night and died on the spot. His body was immediately shifted to the mortuary at Ruia hospital. He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter. He was in the field of journalism for the past 40 years and worked in various organisations.

A host of dignitaries condoled the death of Gopal Reddy. Former Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu in a message expressed condolences to his family members. He recalled his long association with Gopal Reddy and said that it was painful that he died while attending to his duties.

Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the death of Gopal Reddy. He always tried to question the government and leaders about the people's problems. His death will be a great loss to the journalist fraternity, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna, district collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy expressed grief and prayed for the peace to his soul.

TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy and executive officer A V Dharma Reddy expressed condolences to the bereaved family members. The EO stated that Gopal Reddy was an inspiration to the upcoming journalists in following journalistic ethics.

Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, CPI national secretary K Narayana, leaders A Rama Naidu, Viswanath, former MP Dr Chinta Mohan, TDP Tirupati parliamentary president G Narasimha Yadav, Press Academy of AP chairman Devireddy Sreenath Reddy, commissioner of information and public relations T Vijay Kumar Reddy, SVIMS director Dr B Vengamma, district I&PR officer Balakondaiah and many other dignitaries, hundreds of journalists and others condoled the death.

Gopal Reddy's body was kept at Tirupati press club for some time, where TTD CVSO Narasimha Kishor, PRO T Ravi and several others paid their last respects. The last rites were held at Govinda Dhamam on Thursday evening.