Senior YSRCP leaders safe in Srikakulam district

Srikakulam: YSRCP senior leaders Dharmana Prasada Rao, Tammineni Sitaram and Dharmana Krishna Das are as far as their tickets and constituencies in the district. YSRCP Srikakulam MLA and minister for revenue, stamps and registrations Dharmana Prasada Rao is continuing to have his grip on the YSRCP leaders and cadres in the Srikakulam seat and again he will contest as MLA on party ticket.

Another senior leader, former Deputy CM and YSRCP Narasannapeta MLA, Dharmana Krishna Das, is also maintaining his hold on the party cadres in Narasannapeta Assembly constituency. Krishna Das is elder brother of Dharmana Prasada Rao. When Prasada Rao shifted to Srikakulam assembly constituency from Narasannapeta in 2004 elections he introduced his elder brother Krishna Das into politics who contested and won as MLA from Narasannapeta constituency.

Krishna Das was elected as MLA four times from Narasannapeta, as Congress candidate two elections in 2004 and 2009 and as YSRCP candidate in 2012 byelections and in 2019 elections also he won and served as Deputy CM. Prasada Rao was elected as MLA twice in 1989 and 1999 as MLA on Congress ticket from Narasannapeta. In 2004 he shifted to Srikakulam Assembly seat and was elected from here thrice in 2004, 2009 and 2019 elections. Both the brothers are protecting their positions in the party and also among party cadres and their seats are safe.

Another senior leader, Tammineni Sitaram was elected as MLA in 2019 from Amadalavalasa and is serving as Assembly Speaker. He was elected six times as MLA from this seat but failed to coordinate with mandal and village level leaders. As a result, different groups are formed in Amadalavalasa constituency within the ruling YSRCP. No new candidate is coming forward to contest from here as MLA as YSRCP nominee. So, this time also Sitaram will be continued as YSRCP candidate here.